New Iberia man arrested for warrant out of Orleans Parish, charged with 1st Degree Rape

Joseph Harrell, 24. (Photo Credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW IBERIA, LA. (KLFY) – A fugitive wanted out of Orleans Parish has been apprehended here in Acadiana.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, in a joint operation with the Federal Marshal Task Force, have arrested Joseph Harrell, 24, of New Iberia on the Fugitive Warrant.

Major Wendell Raborn was wanted for 3 counts of First Degree Rape and 2 counts of Sexual Battery.

Harrell was taken into custody at a residence in the 400 block of Birch Street in New Iberia.

He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without bond.

