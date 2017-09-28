New Iberia man arrested for warrant out of Orleans Parish, charged with 1st Degree Rape

NEW IBERIA, LA. (KLFY) – A fugitive wanted out of Orleans Parish has been apprehended here in Acadiana.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, in a joint operation with the Federal Marshal Task Force, have arrested Joseph Harrell, 24, of New Iberia on the Fugitive Warrant.

Major Wendell Raborn was wanted for 3 counts of First Degree Rape and 2 counts of Sexual Battery.

Harrell was taken into custody at a residence in the 400 block of Birch Street in New Iberia.

He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without bond.