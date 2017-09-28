New shopping center coming to Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Construction is underway for a new shopping center in Carencro.

The North Point Shopping Center will be located at 3730 NE Evangeline Thruway.

That location was formerly occupied by Desperado’s, a Cabaret styled strip club.

The club was closed and demolished after a co-owner and five employees were found guilty of violating several state and federal laws, including racketeering, drug sales, and prostitution.

In its place will be the new North Point Shopping Center which will bring more retail options to local residents.

According to Lafayette Development, the new center will be home to five great additions to Carencro.

Four tenants are already known: They are La Pizzeria, Tropical Smoothie Café, Great American Cookie, Marble Slab and Sync Fitness.

A fifth space is still up for lease.

The shopping center is owned by Carencro native & entrepreneur, Carrol Castille.

We plan to catch up with Mr. Castille for a completion date of the shopping center as well as other projects he has in store.