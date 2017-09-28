Tinsel and Treasures returns to the Cajundome for 24th year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Heads up for all early Christmas shoppers, Tinsel and Treasures, a one-stop holiday shop is back at the Cajundome Convention Center for the next three days.This is the Junior League of Lafayette’s biggest fundraising event of the year where over one-hundred and forty different merchants from all over the country join right here in the Cajundome to spread Christmas Cheer. In the 24 years, the Junior League has raised $5.3 million dollars through this event. The money raised goes towards community programs, helping

In the 24 years, the Junior League has raised $5.3 million dollars through this event. The money raised goes towards community programs, helping women and children in the Lafayette communities. Junior League Members tell us what can be expected this year.

“We have a great children’s event on Saturday morning where children can come and have breakfast with Santa, and interact with princesses. It’s going to be a really awesome event. It’s really just a great shopping experience. You know us as the committee for Junior League, Tinsel and Treasures is just a lot of fun for us. We’ve been working really hard to put the event together and we’re just really excited to see all of our hard work accommodate into this amazing event,” said Emily Judice, the Communication Liaison for Junior League of Lafayette.

The doors open at 8 A.M. for the general public and tickets can still be purchased at the door.