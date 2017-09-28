UPDATE: Search for gun reportedly seen at Northwest High not found; search continues tomorrow

UPDATE:

Major Eddie Thibodaux said that the search has ended at Northwest High school and the gun was not found.

The search will continue tomorrow and officers will be at the school.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Students have now been dismissed from Northwest High School following a lock down that was put in place while St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputies searched for a gun that was reportedly seen on campus.

_____________________________

OPELOUSAS, LA. (KLFY) – Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene at Northwest High School, which is currently on lock down.

According to Major Eddie Thibodeaux, deputies are searching for a gun that was reportedly seen on campus.

Major Thibodeaux says that parents can pick up their children at the Catholic Cursille Center next to the school.

News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more information on this developing story as updates become available.