UPDATE: Students dismissed at Northwest High School after reported gun sighting caused lock down

(Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: Students have now been dismissed from Northwest High School following a lock down that was put in place while St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputies searched for a gun that was reportedly seen on campus.

OPELOUSAS, LA. (KLFY) – Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene at Northwest High School, which is currently on lock down.

According to Major Eddie Thibodeaux, deputies are searching for a gun that was reportedly seen on campus.

Major Thibodeaux says that parents can pick up their children at the Catholic Cursille Center next to the school.

(Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

