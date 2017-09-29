2 juveniles arrested in connection to reported Northwest High gun sighting; gun still being sought

Related Coverage Student brings loaded gun to school causing lock down at Northwest High

OPELOUSAS, LA. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have made two arrests in connection to a gun that was reportedly seen on the campus of Northwest High School that caused the school to be put on lock down Thursday afternoon.

Major Eddie Thibodeaux says two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were arrested.

Thibodeaux says one juvenile admitted to bringing the gun to school after taking the gun from his father’s bedroom.

The second juvenile allegedly came into possession of the gun at school before the gun disappeared.

According to Major Thibodeaux, the gun has not yet been recovered.