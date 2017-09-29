BOLO alert issued after shooting in parking lot at IHOP

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) According to State Police, a BOLO alert has been issued following a shooting in the parking lot of Ihop on the Evangline Thruway in Lafayette.

As of 10 p.m. police have confirmed that two people were shot and are listed in critical condition.

Police did not say who they were looking for at this time, or give any description of a vehicle.

And, no others details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story that we are following and will have more details when they are available.

