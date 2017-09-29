Elderly woman crashes car into Spic and Span dry cleaners in Abbeville

Published:

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) There were some scary moments at an Abbeville dry cleaners Friday afternoon.

Police say a car slammed through the front entrance of Spic and Span’s dry cleaners on State Street.

An elderly woman mistakenly hit the gas pedal and advanced forward, according to police.

She was evaluated at the scene and released, police said.

No one was standing at the front entrance at the moment of impact and no injuries were reported inside the store.

There was significant damage to the front entrance.

