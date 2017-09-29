Gov. Edwards Looks To Acadiana Elected Officials, Business Leaders For Answers on Budget

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — Local business leaders and elected officials continued their tour with Gov. John Bel Edwards as he seeks ways to stabilize the state budget. The goal is to rescue Louisiana from its looming $1 billion fiscal cliff.

Today’s meeting was the eighth overall that Edwards has hosted around the state. Twenty-seven Acadiana business leader attended today’s event.

“I have covered almost every corner of the state on my statewide tour, so it was nice to be able to spend time with local officials and business leaders in the Acadiana area and benefit from their insight and suggestions,” said Gov. Edwards in a statement. “I appreciate their willingness to engage with me about the challenges and opportunities they perceive in an area of the state where so many Louisianans have been fighting to recover from the oil and gas downturn. There are many important takeaways from our conversation today, and I look forward to working together to continue stabilizing the state budget and avoid the approaching fiscal cliff.”

The governor has led similar meetings in Shreveport/Bossier, New Orleans, Alexandria, Houma, Baton Rouge and the Northshore area.