Remains found in wooded area are possibly those of missing LSU student

BATON ROUGE, LA – Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.

The remains were discovered around 6:25 p.m. off Nicholson Drive between Ben Hur Road and Gardere Lane, according to WAFB TV.

Casey Hicks with EBRSO says hunters in the area found the body and called authorities.

Hicks also says they must still make a positive ID of the body using DNA testing and that the coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

Hicks also says several items found with the body lead them to believe it is that of Nickelotte.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the LSU Police Department are on the scene.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office is also on the scene.