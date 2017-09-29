Iberia Parish Government opens donations center for Hurricane Maria survivors in Puerto Rico

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – As part of a statewide effort to help Hurricane Maria survivors in Puerto Rico, the Iberia Parish Government has opened a donation center at the Sugarcane Festival Building at 520 Parkview Drive in New Iberia.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard says that the center will be open to accepting donations from 2pm until 6pm starting on September 29 until October 11.

Iberia Parish and the State of Louisiana are asking for the following donations.

diapers

powdered baby formula

baby wipes

baby bottles and nipples

feminine care products

Richard says it’s important to only donate these items and they should also be new items.

For more information on the donation program, contact the Iberia Parish Office of Homeland Security Preparedness at 337-369-4427.