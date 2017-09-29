New highway interchange being built in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The $57 million construction project along Highway 90 in Broussard started in the summer of 2014.

DOTD crews have been working in the median, along the highway, above the highway and on some of the side roads.

“This is part of our I-49 South program where we are upgrading our current highways to interstate standards,” said Deidra Druilhet, DOTD Public Information Officer.

The work on U.S. 90 is being done between Albertson Parkway and Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It’s led to road closures and detours and some drivers are frustrated.

“I think it’s ridiculous to be having these J-Turns,” said Jane Myers of Broussard. “What are they going to do when they want to make it the interstate? I-49. Tear it all down again?”

The DOTD said the J-Turns are temporary and will be removed when the project is completed.

“I mean, you just have to actually take a different route, it might take a little longer, but as for the construction itself I think it’s great for the community itself,” said Javonnas Domingue of Lafayette.

The reason why this project is so involved is because this will be a brand new interchange. The new overpass over Albertson Parkway will be a part of the new Interstate 49 South.

“You’ll have the overpass that will go over the Alberston Parkway area, but you’ll also have a frontage road area, kind of an exit area, where you can get off and access that local area,” Druilhet said.

Once completed, this section of Highway 90 will be six lanes. DOTD crews are also building frontage roads and a new railroad overpass.

Some drivers say the detours are confusing. The DOTD said crews put up clear signs telling drivers where to go and let nearby businesses know about detours and road closures.

The project is expected to be finished by summer 2018.