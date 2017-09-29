Norris Greenhouse Jr, accepts plea deal with a 7 1/2 year sentence

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Source: APSO, Norris Greenhouse

MARKSVILLE, La.

Norris Greenhouse, Jr, one of two officers accused in the 2015 death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the shooting of the boy’s father Christopher Few, accepted a plea deal from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office days before jury selection for his trial was scheduled to begin.

 

KALB reports that Greenhouse, Jr. pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

 

He will receive a sentence of 5 years for the negligent homicide charge, 2 years of which must be served without probation or parole.

 

Greenhouse Jr. will receive a consecutive sentence of 2 1/2 years for malfeasance in office.

 

