School threatens to punish students who kneel during anthem

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A high school in north Louisiana is threatening to punish student-athletes if they don’t stand throughout the national anthem.

The Times reports that the principal at Parkway High School in Bossier Parish warned in a letter Thursday that students will lose playing time and could be kicked off teams if they don’t comply with the rule.

The parish’s schools superintendent said in an earlier statement that principals and coaches will determine the consequences for students who don’t stand during the anthem.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana responded with a statement that says punishing students who “take a knee” during the anthem would violate their First Amendment rights.

Dozens of NFL players knelt or linked arms last Sunday after President Donald Trump criticized that form of protest.

