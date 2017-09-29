Solar farm being constructed in Lafayette to aid in research of new solar power technologies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new solar farm will soon be constructed in Lafayette, on the corner of Eraste Landry and Cajundome Boulevard. The project will cost about $4 million dollars and will be funded fully by Louisiana Generating, a power company in New Roads.

The farm will serve as a research lab for UL-Lafayette, to explore new solar technologies in the state.

“Although solar energy has been tested extensively in other parts of the country, it has not been tested extensively in Louisiana,” says Dr. Terry Chambers, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

Dr. Chambers explains what has worked in different parts of the country may not work in Louisiana due to a difference in climates.

“We’re going to be testing several different types of solar technology to see which ones work best in Louisiana,” says Dr. Chambers.

“Projects like this that are popping up all over the state will definitely help people realize renewable energy is really a viable source of energy,” says Cy Kipp, research student at UL-Lafayette.

The hope is that findings from this research can help power Louisiana into the future.

“Our hope is that we can successfully make that transition from Louisiana being a fossil fuel state to Louisiana being a renewable energy state,” says Dr. Chambers.

Construction will begin within the next few weeks and the project could be complete early next year.