This week was “Take your parent to PE class,” at schools around Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A group of Lafayette Parish students got a chance to have PE class with their parents.

PE with a parent was held all week.

As News Ten’s Renee Allen learns, there’s more to P-E than meets the eye.

“If we can a little or for 60 minutes at a time throughout the day, it doesnt have to all be at the same time, there are so many healthy benefits from that as well as wellness benefits with our emotional health and cognitive health.”

Becky Ohlenforst is a physical education teacher. Ohlenforst says she’s been teaching for 32 years—eight years at Truman. What she incorporates in her class is what the students are learning throughout the year in terms of instruction.

“So I follow their sequence of themes throughout the year such as top, bottom, sides, positional language.

Ohlenforst says this week is special. She says its national physical education week sponsored by active schools.

“We use music all the time, we incorporate rhytmic movement in alot of activities.”

These students and parents are learning both physical and coginitive skills and its a learning experience that benefits them both.

“The more we stay connected with the home, the more successful experience they are going to have at school.”

In Lafayette Parish, Renee Allen, KLFY News 10.