Two dead in shooting in parking lot at IHOP on Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UPDATE: Two victims, described as one black male and one black female, have died in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 3200 block of NE Evangeline TW.

Police say the shooting is under investigation.

No other information is being released at this time. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m.

ORIGINAL: According to State Police, a BOLO alert has been issued following a shooting in the parking lot of Ihop on the Evangline Thruway in Lafayette.

As of 10 p.m. police have confirmed that two people were shot and are listed in critical condition.

Police did not say who they were looking for at this time, or give any description of a vehicle.

And, no others details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story that we are following and will have more details when they are available.