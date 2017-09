IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish Sheriffs’ detectives have responded to a shooting near an apartment complex on St. Mary and St. Joseph’s Streets.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, deputies were on the scene following multiple calls of shots fired near the Bacmonila Apartments.

One person, a male, was reportedly shot several times. His identity has not been released and his condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow and provide updates.