Rep. Steve Scalise honored at LSU game

BATON ROUGE – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise made an appearnce at the LSU game on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Scalise tweeted from the game as he stood beside LSU president F. King Alexander and his wife during the national anthem.

He waved to a cheering crowd as he and his family were honored at the game in the middle of the field.

Scalise returned to Capitol Hill in Washington DC Thursday. It was the first time since he was shot in the hip during a baseball practice in June in Alexandria, Virginia.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

Governor John Bel Edwards also tweeted, “Great to welcome Steve Scalise back to Louisiana tonight.”