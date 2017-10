DUSON, La. (KLFY) Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man accused of robbing a convenience store Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Comm Stop store in the twenty one hundred block of South Fieldspan.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were still at the scene.

According to Captain John Mowell, the suspect got away with an undisclosed amout of cash.

Mowell says no one inside the business was hurt.