O.J. Simpson released from prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast says she witnessed former football great O.J. Simpson being freed in a dead-of-night prison release, adding the hour was chosen to avoid media attention.

Keast told The Associated Press early Sunday that she witnessed Simpson signing documents shortly before he gained freedom, adding the release was conducted minutes after midnight in Nevada. She says a driver met Simpson at the prison but she doesn’t know who it was and had no information where he was headed.

Neither Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne in Las Vegas, nor state Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti – who has been handling Simpson’s case – immediately responded to messages for comment early Sunday.

Lavergne said recently that Simpson was looking forward to reuniting with his family. The 70-year-old Simpson gains his freedom after being granted parole at a hearing in July. Unlike the last time he went free, 22 years ago, he will face restrictions – up to five years of parole supervision.