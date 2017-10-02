Author, entertainer reads and donates copies of her new book to second graders at Breaux Bridge primary school

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Some second graders in Breaux Bridge were able to meet an author today and was able to get a new book as well

Yvette Landry visited the Breaux Bridge Primary School to read and donate copies her newest book, “Madame Grand Doigt,” to second-grade students.

Landry, who is also a teacher, interpreter and Grammy-nominated musician grew up in Breaux Bridge and went to school at Breaux Bridge Primary.

Landry says that she enjoys returning to school and seeing students get engaged with reading.

“I love to see the sparkle in the kids’ eyes. I don’t care how old you are, where you’re from, whenever you have a story of you have something out of the ordinary, you get interested and you see the sparkle in their eyes and their excitement about reading. And anytime as an educator, you can see a kid get excited about reading, it makes you feel good,” Landry said.

In 2010, Landry donated copies of her first book “The Ghost Tree” to students at Breaux Bridge Elementary.