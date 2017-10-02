“Blue Mass” honors those dedicated to serve and protect

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – On Monday, The Diocese of Lafayette held a special “Blue Mass” in honor of our law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and all others who put their lives on the line every day to protect us.

The Blue Mass was held at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel says evil happens in the world but it’s in the good that we triumph.

Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard says his officers are hurt but not broken.

“We loved him and we will never forget him. He’s a part of my heart for the rest of my life. We hope that everyone in the community remembers him,” says Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas.

Fellow officers describe Corporal Michael Middlebrook, who was killed in the line of duty, as a giving man. “I remember one time he collected coats and he went around asking everybody for jackets. He gave them to the homeless during the winter. He’s just that kind of guy,” says Thomas.

Chief Toby Aguillard says it’s a tough time for everyone. “We are going to celebrate the life of Corporal Middlebrook. He was a true leader. He was an active part and important part of the police department.”

The Bishop says the mass was planned nearly a year in advance. “I’ve been planning to have this Blue Mass for almost a year.

Little did I know how truly necessary it was for us to do,” says Bishop Deshotel.

“He was a fantastic officer. It’s just an incredible loss for all of us; it really is,” adds Chief Aguillard.