Co-defendant in triple slaying gets chance at new trial

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man connected to a 1995 triple slaying involving a former New Orleans police officer has been given a chance at a new trial.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a Louisiana Supreme Court decision that upheld the first-degree murder convictions of Rogers LaCaze.

LaCaze was charged as an accomplice to Officer Antoinette Frank, who is on death row for the killing of three people at a New Orleans restaurant — including a fellow police officer.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the U.S. Supreme Court found that Louisiana’s high court failed to properly review an argument involving the possibility of bias on the part of the judge who tried the case.