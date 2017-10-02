Geaux Nation 9/29

Morgan Beard talks about LSU’s game day strategy:
- No mental lapses. We saw it so many times vs Syracuse, receivers are getting behind the defense. Coach O is saying that cannot happen if they’re going to be successful this season.
- LSU will play all four quarters for the defense.
- The Tigers did that against BYU, but other than that, it’s only been a good half here or there.
- The plan it also to manage the QB’s.
- You saw Myles Brennan get into the game last week and then come out. Coach O needs to put both QB’s in position and get reps without it affecting their confidence going forward.