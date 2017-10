JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man has been arrested in connection with forgery and bank fraud.

Commander Ramby Cormier with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office says that an investigation revealed that James Achane had forged someone’s name on several checks which were later cashed.

The checks that were cashed totaled over $3,000.

Achane was known to the victim and worked at the victim’s home, according to Cormier.

Achane was arrested and charged with forgery and theft.