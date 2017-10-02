Lafayette Police Officer fatally shot at convenience store

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) A Lafayette police officer was fatally shot Sunday night after responding to an aggravated battery and shots fired call at a convenience store on Moss Street.

According to State Police Master Trooper Brooks David, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the Big Boy convenience store.

David said the unidentified officer was responding to the scene when he was shot and killled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people suffered non life threatening injuries, and were transported to local hospitals, David said.

A suspect, who police say fled on foot, has been captured and taken into custody.

No further information was released.

KLFY will continue to follow this story throughout the day Monday and provide further details as they become available.