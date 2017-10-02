President Trump calls Las Vegas shooting an “act of pure evil”

Related Coverage At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert

WASHINGTON (CBS News) – President Trump delivered remarks at the White House on Monday following a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada late Sunday night, calling the shooting an “act of pure evil” and condemning the shooter as a murderer.

“My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” said Mr. Trump.

He added, “I know we are searching for some kind of meaning the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness, the answers do not come easy,” says Mr. Trump.

A measured Trump quoted biblical passages and said that he along with the First Lady prayed for the nation to “find unity and peace.”

He also took the moment to announce that he would be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with families of victims of the shooting as well as first responders, who he credited their “miraculous” speed for preventing further loss of life. The shooting left over 50 dead and hundreds hospitalized.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Trump shared his “warmest condolences” with those impacted by the “terrible Las Vegas shooting” in a tweet.

My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump, Mr. Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. also echoed those concerns, tweeting separately of their payers and thoughts for the shooting victims.

A gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino, unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 400 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Paddock, 64, was found dead at the scene. A motive was not immediately known.

In a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security, the Department said, “At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving other public venues in the country.”

The statement added that “increased security in and around public places and events may be experienced as officials take additional precautions.”

The president was briefed on the shooting earlier Monday morning by Chief of Staff John Kelly and the FBI is now assisting with local police officials in the area.

Mr. Trump was scheduled to lead a “deregulation summit” on cutting governmental red tape at the White House on Monday, as well as a meeting with Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. He is also set to host a dinner with Republican members of Congress at the White House later this evening.