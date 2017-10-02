Slain Lafayette Officer Identified

Lafayette, LA— Corporal Michael Paul Middlebrook, a nine-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department, was killed in the line of duty, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Corporal Middlebrook was married and the father of a 3-year-old daughter and step-daughters.

A Thibodeaux native, Middleboork spent “the entirety of his career in the patrol section helping and truly serving the community, as was his passion”, said LPD spokesman Karl Ratcliff.

“The Lafayette Police Department is devastated by this sudden loss. We ask that you keep Corporal Middlebrook’s family and the Lafayette Police Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

Accounts have been established in Corporal Middlebrook’s name for provide financial relief to his family.

Donation can be made to City of Lafayette Police Department Fallen Heroes Fund through the Community Foundation of Acadiana via the following link–www.cfacadiana.org/LafayettePDFund