State Police conclude 2016 San Diego trip investigation, take disciplinary actions on troopers involved

BATON ROUGE, LA. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police have concluded an administrative investigation into the details of a 2016 business trip by 4 troopers to a San Diego law enforcement conference that included an unauthorized side trip to Las Vegas.

Lieutenant J.B. Slaton says that the troopers involved have all received final letters serving as official notification of the department’s disciplinary decisions based on the investigation.

The State Police Superintendent made the following decisions based on the recommendation of the State Police disciplinary committee:

Captain Derrell Williams, who was previously reassigned from the detailed rank of Major to his classified rank of Captain has been demoted to the rank of Lieutenant

Lieutenant Rodney Hyatt has been demoted to the rank of Sergeant

Master Trooper Thurman Miller received a Letter of Reprimand

Trooper Alexandr Nezgodinsky was counseled.

The goal of the administrative investigation was to determine if the involved officers violated any departmental policies or state travel regulations before, during or after the conference related travel.

The facts of the case were then submitted to the State Police disciplinary committee for review and action.

Lieutenant Slaton says the officers may appeal the disciplinary actions to the Louisiana State Police Commission for further review.

“This administrative investigation was an unfortunate but necessary process. As a department charged with the public safety of our citizens, we must hold ourselves accountable before we can begin to hold others accountable,” said Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. “One incident does not define us. We will inevitably make mistakes, but together, our goal must be to promote an environment that is not only conducive to public service and cultivates professional development and growth but also maintains public confidence in our agency.”