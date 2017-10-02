The Latest: Sheriff: 58 dead in Vegas shooting

By Published:
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, NV (AP) – Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured.

A gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival Sunday night.Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting.

Police have yet to determine a motive.

