UPDATE: Deputies arrest suspect in Broussard homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Breaking overnight, Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a homicide in Broussard.

Deputy John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sherrif’s Office said they received a call just before midnight about a shooting in the 100 block of Devillier Road near Youngsville.

When police arrived to the scene, they learned that the suspect fled the area. Deputies later found the suspect at a gas station located at the intersection of U.S. 90 and L.A.92. Authorities are investigating it as a homicide.

We will continue to follow this developing story and update you as more information becomes available.