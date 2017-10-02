Victim and suspect identified in Broussard homicide

BROUSSARD (La) KLFY- A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting late last night left one man dead.

The victim, Jacoby Boudreaux, was shot on the 100th block of Devillier Road near Youngsville.

Then Boudreaux body’s and a suspect in connection to the shooting were later found at an Exxon gas station at the intersection of U-S 90 and L-A 92.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Earl Darby.

“Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered that the suspect had fled the area with the victim,” says John Mowell with the Lafayette Sheriff’s Department.

Broussard police spotted Darby at the Exxon gas station and took him into custody.

“The crime scene unit went out there, along with detectives and started investigating the case. We were able to discover the location of the victims remains,” says Mowell.

Boudreaux was 37 years old.

Earl Darby a resident of Broussard was arrested and has now been charged with second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.