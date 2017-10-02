Witness of fatal officer shooting shares story

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – B.J. Alvarez was on Moss St. when he heard the gunshots that took the life of Corporal Michael Paul Middlebrook.

“I was right here by the Family Store Parking lot. I seen shots going off there at the store and I see a white male running out towards the Bayou,” says Alvarez.

Alverez is referring to 28-year-old Ian Paul Howard who was arrested today and charged with 1 count of 1st-degree murder of a Police Officer, 1 count of attempted murder of a police officer and 2 counts of attempted murder.

“Shocking…like I had never witnessed anything like that before in my life,” says Alvarez.

Two others were injured in the shooting and sent to local hospitals.

State Police say that the shooting remains an active investigation.