Bus crashes into Abbeville homes: minor injuries reported

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- In Vermilion Parish, a bus carrying students crashed into two homes in Abbeville early this morning.

The bus was traveling west on Frank Alley where a vehicle crashed into the right side of the bus near the intersection of South Young. Once the vehicle hit the bus, it remained stuck to the bus as it slammed into a nearby home.

The garage of the home is in pieces, but everyone inside of the house during the incident was not harmed. The momentum of the crash pushed the vehicles down Frank Valley where they crashed into a second home.

Residents described the experience as a tornado and said their entire home shook. Everyone inside the second home also is in good condition. The students on the bus, the bus driver and the driver of the car that crashed into the bus were taken to area hospitals where they suffer from minor injuries.