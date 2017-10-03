Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Italian shrimp and grits in the Passe Partout Kitchen

LAFAYETTE (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout Kitchen to share his recipe for Italian shrimp and grits.

Here’s how you can make it in your kitchen:

Italian Shrimp and Grits

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup diced tasso

1/4 cup onions, diced

1/2 Tablespoon garlic, chopped

12 shrimp (16/20 headless) peeled and deveined

1/2 cup tomatoes, peeled, seeded and diced

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon creole seasoning

1 cup heavy cream

1 Tablespoon butter

1 Tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 Tablespoon green onions, sliced

2 cups creamy parmesan polenta

In a saute pan over medium high heat, heat the olive oil and add the tasso and render for one minute. Add the onions and cook for two minutes. Add the garlic and stir for thirty seconds to release the oils. Stir in the shrimp and tomatoes until the shrimp just begin to turn pink. Deglaze with the white wine and add the thyme and creole seasoning. Pour in the heavy cream and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the butter, parsley and green onions stirring to emulsify. Remove from heat. Taste the sauce for seasoning. Place one cup of the polenta in the center of a plate and top each with 6 shrimp and half of the sauce.