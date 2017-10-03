Fort Polk soldier killed in Iraq

WASHINGTON (U.S. Dept. of Defense)- The death of a soldier who was stationed in Louisiana was confirmed today.

Spc. Alexander W. Missildine, 20, of Tyler, Texas, died Oct. 1 in Salah ad-Din Province, Iraq, as a result of injuries sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near his convoy, according to officials said.The incident is under investigation.

Missildine was assigned to the 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), Fort Polk, La. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Missildine is survived by his mother, father and step-parents.