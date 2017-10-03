Funeral services for fallen LPD officer announced

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)- Funeral arrangements for Cpl. Michael Middlebrook have been made for later this week.

Visitation will be held on Thursday October 5th 2017, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our Savior’s Church located at 1201 E. Broussard Road in Lafayette, LA.

Funeral Services for Cpl. Middlebrook will be held the following day Friday October 6th 2017 with general visitation from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and services at 12 p.m., at the same location.

Middlebrook, a nine-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed early Monday morning inside a Moss St. convenience store.

One suspect is in custody, State Police said.