Lawn & Garden – Rye Grass

ON TODAYS VERSION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN, JOHN CHASTANT IS GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT RYE GRASS AND DIFFERERNT VARITIETIES. RIGHT, YOU DON’T WANT THE PASTURE RYE IN YOUR LAWN, IT GROWS A FOOT OR TWO. NO, TOO MUCH MOWING. YOU’D BE MOWING ALL THE TIME. I HAVE A SHORT VARIETY, IT’S CALLED PANTERA AND WE SELL A WORLD OF IT AT THE STORE. AND THIS IS WHAT THE SEED LOOKS LIKE RIGHT HERE, IT ONLY GROWS EIGHT INCHES AT THE MOST. SO IF YOU MOW IT ONCE EVERY THREE WEEKS OR A MONTH, YOU’RE FINE. KEEP IT EVEN. BUT THE OTHER ONE WILL KEEP ON GROWING AND THEN YOU’RE IN TROUBLE. ESPECIALLY PEOPLE WHO WERE HIT WITH THE SOD WEBWORMS , YOU HAVE SOME DEAD AREAS AND ALL THAT. IT’S GOOD TO PATCH IT UP WITH THAT. WE HAVE A SEEDER LIKE THIS RIGHT HERE. THIS IS A HAND SEEDER THAT YOU PUT OVER YOUR NECK. YOU PUT IT OUT AND SPREAD IT. OR YOU COULD USE A REGULAR PUSH ONE LIKE YOU DO FOR FERTILIZER AND STUFF. YOU CAN PUT IT OUT WITH THAT TOO. AND JUST BE CAREFUL WHEN YOU’RE GOING OUT WITH IT THAT YOU’RE NOT THROWING THIS IN YOUR FLOWER BEDS BECAUSE ALL THAT RYE GRASS IS GOING TO GROW BEAUTIFULLY IN THERE. SO JUST STAY ABOUT SIX FEET AWAY WHEN YOU’RE SPREADING AGAINST THAT. ALRIGHT AND WHEN YOU’RE GOING TO PLANT YOUR RYE GRASS , BE SURE AND PLANT THE RIGHT VARIETY.

