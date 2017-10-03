LCG Center open for “Second Chance” animal adoptions

A Second Chance for Shelter Animals

Center Open for Saturday Adoptions with Reduced Fees

LAFAYETTE (KLFY Newsroom)- The Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter & Care Center (LASCC) will host its “Second Chance Saturday” adoption event on Saturday. Held on the second Saturday of each month, Saturday adoptions give animals at the shelter a second chance of being adopted into a loving home. The shelter, located at 613 W. Pont Des Mouton Rd. in Lafayette, will be open from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. for those interested in adopting dogs, puppies, cats or kittens housed at the shelter.

In August, Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux signed into law an ordinance which significantly lowers adoption fees to $35 for dogs and puppies and $25 for cats and kittens. Additionally, adoption fees are waived altogether for military veterans with IDs and senior citizens over 65 years of age. Every adoptable animal from the shelter is neutered or spayed, vaccinated, heartworm tested, and micro-chipped, which is a value of $200-500. Cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover payments are accepted at LASCC.

LASCC will only be open for adoptions on the afternoon of October 14 and will not accept animals for intake on this day . Regular adoption hours are from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center visit www.lafayettela.gov/aCPlus or https://www.facebook.com/LafayetteAnimalControlCenter/.