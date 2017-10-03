Movies in the Parc returns on Saturday with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

LAFAYETTE (KLFY) –Downtown Lafayette’s LUS Fiber Movies in the Parc offers family- friendly, movie events featuring crowd favorites under the stars! Saturday, Oct. 7, Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them comes to Parc International! Gates open at 5:30 pm on 200 Garfield Street and the movie starts at dusk.

Kids activities will keep the little ones busy before the movie. The best part of LUS Fiber Movies in the Parc is that kids don’t have to sit still during the movie. Parc International is gated, so they are free to spend energy, (so they sleep well at night!) We get it. So bring their wagons, blankets and creature comforts for a night with the whole family!

Admission is just $3 and free for children five and under. Food and beverages will be available on-site for purchase! Parking is available at Parc-Auto du Centreville at Polk and Vermilion Streets and metered spots are free on Saturdays Downtown!

LUS Fiber Movies in the Parc is also made possible by our presenting sponsor, Kiwanis of Lafayette, Bertuccini Law Firm. 99.9 KTDY, and The Daily Advertiser; event sponsor Teche Drugs and supporting sponsor Dwight Andrus Insurance.

About Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them:

From the same writer as the Harry Potter series comes Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. This adventure film takes you on a journey from London to New York City with Newt Scamander, stirring up trouble in the big apple because of a run-in with a muggle (non-wizard) named Jacob. Join Newt in hopes of finding and capturing magical creatures that could possibly cause harm to the wizarding and muggle world.