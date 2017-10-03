New Orleans runway closes due to sliding jet, no injuries

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A small jet with six people aboard went off the end of a runway at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

No injuries have been reported and commercial flights were not interrupted.

An official statement from the airport said a Learjet 35 ran off the end of a runway and came to a stop a little before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The jet had four crew members and two passengers on board.

Airport spokeswoman Michelle Wilcut said the runway was closed but the airport remained open.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the plane to go off the runway. Wilcut says the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.