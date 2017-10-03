Trump contrasts Puerto Rico devastation with Katrina

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Puerto Rico suffered a relatively low death toll from Hurricane Maria compared with “a real catastrophe like Katrina,” which killed more than a thousand people in 2005.

Trump spoke as he toured the island Tuesday. He pledged an all-out effort to help Puerto Rico. The president said that while “every death is a horror,” he drew a distinction between “a real catastrophe like Katrina” and “what happened here” in Puerto Rico, where at least 16 people died.

President Donald Trump is touring the storm damage of San Juan and hearing the stories of residents still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

The president is visiting neighborhoods and has told one resident that the governor and the mayor are “doing a good job.”

Recently, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized the pace of the federal government’s response and drew Trump’s scorn.

The president’s visit included meetings with her and other local officials.