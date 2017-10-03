Youngsville National Night Out heightens awareness about crime prevention

YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) – On Tuesday, the City of Youngsville’s National Night Out event will take place at the Sugar Mill Pond Development from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dawn Ortega of Youngsville says it’s not every man for himself in her neighborhood. Ortega explains when one neighbor has a problem, everyone else has a problem.

“If they catch a picture of a guy on their surveillance camera while they were away on vacation, which happened recently, they post it. Everyone who has surveillance cameras went to the same day on their surveillance, around the same time and checked our cameras. He was in our yards as well,” says Ortega.

Ortega says the roaming stranger turned out to be with the city but being aware proves community communication helps fight crime.

In fact, Ortega’s two daughters are armed and ready with mace and a personal alarm. “You carry it on your wrist and pull it and a loud sound will alarm. Thankfully they have it. If they have to use it, they have it,” adds Ortega.

Ortega admits she’s never met some of her neighbors but when one of them posts to the subdivision’s Facebook page or send a text about a problem or suspicious activity, someone responds. “You mess with us and you mess with the whole community,” says Ortega.

Ortega says get to know local law enforcement. She says police can help you but you also have to help yourself. “It’s where we are as a society and it’s necessary,” explains Ortega.