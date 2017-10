LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) According to Lafayette Police, 66 year old Mary Breaux of Broussard was struck and killed by a vehicle as she was walking in the driveway of a business in the 2500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.

Police say the crash happened Monday around 2:45 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries but passed away Tuesday as result of her injuries.

There were no citations issued, according to police.