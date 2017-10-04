Baton Rouge man pleads guilty to stealing $13,000 in disaster funds

BATON ROUGE, La (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – A Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $13,000 in disaster assistance funds.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson, 65-year-old Joe Jones filed a fraudulent claim with FEMA to seek disaster assistance funds for a home in Baton Rouge.

Jones claimed that the home was his primary residence during the August 2016 flooding.

It was later learned that Jones was living at another residence and was renting the flood-impacted home to a tenant in August 2016, Amundson said.

The tenant’s FEMA application was delayed due to Jones’ fraudulent claim.

Booking information has not been provided at this time.

