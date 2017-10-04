Breaux Bridge man wanted for outstanding warrants in St. Martin and Lafayette Parishes

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA. (KLFY) – Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a Breaux Bridge man who is wanted on outstanding warrants in multiple parishes.

Randel Ledet, 23, is wanted for Failure to Appear on a Simple Burglary charge in St. Martin Parish.

Ledet is also wanted on the following charges for the Henderson Police Department:

Simple Burglary of Motor Vehicle-1 count

Theft Under $750.00-1 count

Attempted Simple Burglary-3 counts

Simple Burglary-1 count

Trespassing-1 count

Additionally, he has an active warrant for Lafayette Parish for:

Failure To Appear For Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearm

Illegal Carrying Of A Weapon

Major Ginny Higgins says Ledet was last known to be living in the 3000 block of Grand Point Highway in Breaux Bridge.

Anyone with information on Ledet’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.