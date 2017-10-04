Gov. Edwards urges Congress to pass tax relief for victims impacted by 2016 historic flood

LAFAYETTE (KLFY) — Following recent Congressional approval of a tax relief package for victims of Harvey, Irma and Maria, Gov. John Bel Edwards again called for a similar relief package to aid Louisiana homeowners and businesses impacted by unprecedented flooding in 2016.

Louisiana’s congressional delegation pushed for a similar package after historic flooding in 2016 to assist impacted property owners.

“We in Louisiana understand the pain and suffering the victims of these hurricanes are going through, and our hearts break for their loss,” Edwards said in a statement Wednesday. “However, I can’t even begin to wrap my head around the idea that victims of last year’s historic flooding were left out of this tax relief package from Congress. To the victims in Louisiana that makes absolutely no sense.”

Last year, more than 193,000 homes and businesses were damaged when a three-day storm dropped 7 trillion gallons of water over South Louisiana.

“That’s enough water to fill Lake Pontchartrain about four times,” the governor said. “If that doesn’t call for some sort of tax relief for the people of Louisiana, I don’t know what does.”

Last week, Congress approved a tax relief package for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. The package was part of the six-month extension of the Federal Aviation Administration.

A similar tax relief package was proposed in 2016 by former Congressman Charles Boustany and Congressman Garret Graves to assist homeowners and businesses who were impacted by the August 2016 floods.