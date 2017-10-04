Health benefits to continue for Corporal Middlebrook’s family

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The day after the tragic shooting death of Corporal Micheal Middlebrook, a rumor began to circulate that his family would receive his medical benefits.

We caught up with government officials and got answers.

Lafayette Consolidated Government, Council Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux says, “There was concern of that to the family may have been in receipt of something saying then those services would be terminated and that’s just not true.”

It’s been nearly 50 years since a Lafayette Police Officer was killed in the line of duty and in his ten years with the council, the topic has never come up for discussion…until now.

“What we discovered is that the policies that are in place are antiquated, they are aged.”

According to Boudreaux, there are things in place that will be satisfactory for Corporal Middlebrook’s family.

“The community needs to be assured that this family is not at any risk or facing any hardships as it relates to medical benefits,” Boudreaux explains.

Councilman Boudreaux says the commitment going forward will is to update the outdated procedure.

A news release from the city-parish president, council chairman, and the police chief reads in part:

“[We] stress that the family will continue to receive health coverage for the appropriate timeframe until Officer Middlebrook’s widow can determine the best path forward for her family…Furthermore, it should be noted that special consideration on benefits for surviving dependents of law enforcement officers who lose their lives in the line of duty is given at the local, state and federal levels.”