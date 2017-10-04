Information sought on motel lobby armed robberies

LAFAYETTE (KLFY)- Calcasieu Parish authorities are searching for a suspect they believe is linked to two Super 8 Motel armed robberies in Opelousas and Lake Charles.

On Sept. 28, at around 9:45 p.m., a suspect walked into the motel on N. Martin Luther King Highway, Lake Charles, and brandished a knife at the front desk. After demanding the desk attendant open the cash drawer, the suspect fled in what appeared to be a silver Kia Optima with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities believe the suspect is linked to similar armed robbery on Oct. 1 in Opelousas.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery or can identify the suspect or car seen in the photographs, please call CPSO lead detective Roland Jones at 431-8015 and leave a message if he is unable to answer the phone, or call Crimestoppers at 439-2222.